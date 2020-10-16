Microsoft AZ-104 exam, achieve goals with practice tests

Microsoft AZ-104 is a qualification exam for Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate certification, these are the details of this test that you need to know to get the badge

The Microsoft AZ-104 exam is designed to evaluate and certify your knowledge and skills as an Azure administrator. To achieve success in this test, you need to have expertise in implementing, monitoring, and managing an enterprise Microsoft Azure environment. The candidates should have skills in implementing, monitoring, and managing identity, storage, compute, governance, and virtual networks within Cloud environments. Microsoft AZ-104 is a qualifying exam for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate certification, so let’s look at the details of this test that you should know to get the badge.

Target audience

The candidates for this exam are the Azure administrators with at least 6 months of practical experience in the administration of Azure who want to verify their skills. These professionals should have an extensive understanding of the core Azure services, governance, workloads, and security. They also need to be competent in the subject matters of PowerShell, Azure Portal, Azure Resource Manager Templates, and Command Line Interface. You can also be a specialist who wants to learn all these skills and become a certified Azure administrator.

Exam details

The AZ-104 certification exam covers specific topics that the learners must develop competence in before attempting the test. Each topic has a percentage, which reflects the volume of questions that may be administered from each of them. According to Microsoft, the areas that will be measured in Microsoft AZ-104 are the following:

Configuring and managing virtual networking: 30-35%;

Deploying and handling Azure compute resources: 25-30%;

Managing Azure identities and governance: 15-20%;

Monitoring Azure resources: 10-15%;

Implementing and managing storage: 10-15%.

You can download the skills outline from the Microsoft website. It covers each component of the topics and every aspect you need to study before taking the test.

To take Microsoft AZ-104, the applicants need to pay the fee of $165 and register with Pearson VUE. The test is available in English, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. After you start the exam, you will face with about 40-60 questions that should be cleared within 150 minutes.

Preparation tips

There are ample resources that will help you with your preparation. First of all, Microsoft offers two instructor-led training courses to help the learners gain the required skills to achieve success in the exam. These courses are Microsoft Azure Administrator and Azure Administration for AWS SysOps. They are offered by the certified and experienced instructors in a classroom environment. You can also find some tutors who offer the courses as online training.

Additionally, there are free online learning paths. They are also offered through the Microsoft Learning platform to help you cover a range of modules and topics to prepare adequately for the certification exam. Each module is connected to one or two components of the objectives. There are also other websites that you can explore online. The sites that offer practice tests and exam dumps are especially critical to your preparation. However, you have to be careful about the sources you use. You must use prep platforms that have the relevant and up-to-date resources. Otherwise, you may run into an unreliable website with the materials that won’t help you. You can look for some options on different forums and blogs where other candidates discuss the best prep tools for Microsoft AZ-104.

Conclusion

When you prepare for your exam, you have a high chance of success if you study with great deliberation and use updated resources. Therefore, ensure you use the appropriate study materials and dedicate ample time to your preparation. This is the best way to achieve your goal.